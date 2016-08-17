BRIEF-Toscana Energy announces asset disposition

Aug 17 Toscana Energy Income Corp

* Announces asset disposition

* Total cash consideration of $12.5 million

* Has sold its non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Northwestern Alberta

* As disposition of assets related to non-operated interests, it will not have any impact on corporation's LMR

* Cash proceeds received from disposition to be used to reduce amount owing under co's revolving credit facility to about $27 million