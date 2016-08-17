版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Sky Solar plans to sell assets held by Sky Solar Japan

Aug 17 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd :

* Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Announces potential sale of certain assets held by Sky Solar Japan

* Expected consideration of JPY17 billion

* Signs letter of intent to sell its interests in 152 MW of operating, under-construction, and shovel-ready solar projects in Japan

* "with cash proceeds from this deal, we intend to further invest in solar development projects in Japan"

* Says proceeds from transaction are expected to be used to repay certain existing loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐