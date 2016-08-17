版本:
BRIEF-Aimco finalizes acquisition of luxury apartment community in Redwood City

Aug 17 Apartment Investment And Management Co

* Aimco finalizes acquisition of luxury apartment community in Redwood City

* $320 million acquisition was primarily funded with §1031 like-kind exchange proceeds from sales completed earlier this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

