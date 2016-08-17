版本:
BRIEF-Intercontinental announces expected closing for acquisition of S&P Global's SPSE and CMA

Aug 17 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Announces expected closing for acquisition of S&P Global's securities evaluations and credit market analysis

* Transaction is expected to close in October 2016, at which time SPSE and CMA will become part of Ice Data Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

