BRIEF-SemCAMS gets regulator approval for its sour gas plant

Aug 17 SemCAMS:

* Proposed new gas plant, located at 07-35-067-7w6m, designed to process up to 200 mmcf per day of raw sour gas, 20,000 barrels per day of condensate

* Final investment decision of project is expected upon execution of one or more of those agreements

* SemCAMS announced that it has received alberta energy regulator approval for its planned 200 MMCF per day sour gas plant