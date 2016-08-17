BRIEF-Lowe's Cos - saw softer comps in May stemming from Q1 project pull-forward and unfavorable weather

Aug 17 Lowe's Cos Inc

* Home fashions, lawn & garden, millwork, outdoor power equipment, paint, rough plumbing & electrical categories underperformed in Q2

* Forecasts FY cash flow from operations of about $5.6 billion, capital expenditures of about $1.5 billion

* On conf call- northern region sales affected by abbreviated spring, which affected outdoor activity

* On conf call- customers took advantage of favorable weather conditions in Q1 to complete outdoor projects

* On conf call- Q2 comps in pro business were well above co average

* Chief customer officer- " comps were below expectation for the second quarter"

* Chief customer officer- we saw softer comps in May, stemming both from Q1 project pull-forward and unfavorable weather

* Comps were negative 2.8% in May, positive 5% in June, and positive 3.8% in July

* Weather negatively impacted comp sales in Q2 by 110 basis points

* Ceo- "when we look at macroeconomic environment and impacts weather had on our Q2, it still sets us up incredibly well (for 2nd half)"

* Presentation- Q2 big-ticket purchases rose 2.9 percent, average ticket rose 1.7 percent Further company coverage: