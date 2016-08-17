BRIEF-Lowe's Cos - saw softer comps in May stemming from Q1 project pull-forward and unfavorable weather

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Lowe's Cos Inc
* Home fashions, lawn & garden, millwork, outdoor power equipment, paint, rough plumbing & electrical categories underperformed in Q2
* Forecasts FY cash flow from operations of about $5.6 billion, capital expenditures of about $1.5 billion
* On conf call- northern region sales affected by abbreviated spring, which affected outdoor activity
* On conf call- customers took advantage of favorable weather conditions in Q1 to complete outdoor projects
* On conf call- Q2 comps in pro business were well above co average
* Chief customer officer- " comps were below expectation for the second quarter"
* Chief customer officer- we saw softer comps in May, stemming both from Q1 project pull-forward and unfavorable weather
* Comps were negative 2.8% in May, positive 5% in June, and positive 3.8% in July
* Weather negatively impacted comp sales in Q2 by 110 basis points
* Ceo- "when we look at macroeconomic environment and impacts weather had on our Q2, it still sets us up incredibly well (for 2nd half)"
* Presentation- Q2 big-ticket purchases rose 2.9 percent, average ticket rose 1.7 percent Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
