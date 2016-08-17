BRIEF-Grupo Clarin SA announces plan to separate its cable TV and internet segment

Aug 17 Grupo Clarin SA :

* Grupo Clarin S.A. the company announces plan to separate its cable TV and internet segment

* Will retain all assets and liabilities, and continue with all activities and operations of its remaining business segments

* Expects shares of CVH will be listed on Mercado de Valores de Buenos Aires S.A. through Buenos Aires stock exchange and foreign exchanges

* Grupo Clarin S.A. Company announces plan to separate its cable TV and internet segment

* Board approved split of Grupo Clarín's equity interest in Cablevisión S.A into New Argentine Corp under name of Cablevisión Holding S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: