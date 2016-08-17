版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Endologix announces first patients treated with Ovation Alto Abdominal Stent Graft System

Aug 17 Endologix Inc :

* Endologix announces first patients treated with Ovation Alto Abdominal Stent Graft System

* Ovation alto expected to be introduced into Europe in 2017 and U.S. In 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

