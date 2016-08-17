版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-American Eagle expects Aerie's square footage to grow 32 pct by end of fiscal 2017

Aug 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc :

* "We were impacted by unseasonable weather early in the quarter" - conf call

* Aerie's square footage is expected to grow 32% by the end of fiscal 2017 - conf call

* On track to close about 35 to 40 underperforming stores this year - conf call Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐