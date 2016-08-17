版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Ingredion to buy rice starch & flour business in Thailand

Aug 17 Ingredion Inc:

* Ingredion to acquire rice starch & flour business in Thailand

* Details of transaction have not been disclosed

* Definitive agreement to acquire rice starch and rice flour business from Sun Flour Industry Co, Ltd. based in Banglen, Thailand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐