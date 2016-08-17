版本:
BRIEF-Qlik Technologies shareholders approve sale to Thoma Bravo

Aug 17 Qlik Technologies Inc :

* Qlik shareholders approve sale to Thoma Bravo

* Transaction expected to close on August 22

* Holders of over 77.50% of its shares voted to approve adoption of agreement pursuant to which Thoma Bravo, LLC will acquire company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

