BRIEF-Delta Partners LP reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc, as of August 11, 2016

Aug 17 Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Delta partners lp reports 6.5 percent passive stake in good times restaurants inc, as of august 11, 2016 - Sec filing Source - bit.ly/2aZ9Ewo Further company coverage:

