版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 23:50 BJT

BRIEF-Madison Square Garden- Acquires 12 percent stake in Townsquare

Aug 17 Madison Square Garden

* Acquires 12 percent stake in Townsquare; Purchased about 3.2 million shares of GE Capital's class C common stock in private transaction

* Townsquare's CEO Price purchasing 50,000 shares of GE Capital's class C common stock, which will convert to class A shares Source text for Eikon:

