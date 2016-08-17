版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 00:02 BJT

BRIEF-Raytheon receives first contract to build naval strike missile launchers in US

Aug 17 Raytheon Co

* Also plans to perform final assembly, integration and test of naval strike missile at Raytheon's Tucson, Arizona facility

* Raytheon receives first contract to build naval strike missile launchers in the us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

