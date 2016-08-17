BRIEF-Bell Canada to redeem series M-18 debentures due Feb. 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Bell Canada:
* Redeem on Sept. 16, 2016, prior to maturity, all of outstanding $700 million principal amount of 5.00% debentures, series M-18, due Feb 15, 2017
* Series m-18 debentures to be redeemed at $1,017.580 per $1,000 of principal amount of debentures plus $4.384 for accrued,unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.