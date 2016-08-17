版本:
2016年 8月 18日

BRIEF-Bell Canada to redeem series M-18 debentures due Feb. 2017

Aug 17 Bell Canada:

* Redeem on Sept. 16, 2016, prior to maturity, all of outstanding $700 million principal amount of 5.00% debentures, series M-18, due Feb 15, 2017

* Series m-18 debentures to be redeemed at $1,017.580 per $1,000 of principal amount of debentures plus $4.384 for accrued,unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

