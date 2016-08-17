BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings issues statement regarding Marcato filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Buffalo Wild Wings:
* Says issues statement regarding Marcato filing
* Have reviewed Marcato's June 2016 presentation, and "will carefully consider" its August 17, 2016 letter
* "Board and management team will continue to engage constructively with Marcato and we will also consider input of our other shareholders"
* Members of board and management team, as well as outside advisors, have met with and spoken to Marcato numerous times since learning of its investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.