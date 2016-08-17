版本:
BRIEF-Collplant Holdings posts positive trial results with Vergenix STR

Aug 17 Collplant Holdings Ltd

* Collplant Holdings Ltd says reports positive final extended clinical trial results with Vergenix STR for treatment of tendinopathy

* Performance of Vergenix STR compared favorably to published results of corticosteroid injection

* Anticipates receiving CE mark approval for Vergenix STR in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

