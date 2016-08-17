版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-K92 Mining says refurbishment of Kainantu Processing Plant completed

Aug 17 K92 Mining Inc:

* Expects to commence underground diamond drilling of Irumafimpa Orebody in coming week

* Refurbishment of Kainantu Processing Plant completed; restart of mining and processing operations is on schedule and on budget Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐