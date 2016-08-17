版本:
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces settlement and forbearance agreement with Frederick Barton Danner

Aug 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* On august 15, co, caesars entertainment operating co, debtor units entered settlement and forbearance agreement with frederick barton danner

* Danner agreed to, among other things, support restructuring of ceoc's indebtedness, vote for debtors' second amended reorganization plan Source text (bit.ly/2b1z53H)

