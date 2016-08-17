版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 02:05 BJT

BRIEF-Quidel gets FDA clearance for Solana Trichomonas assay

Aug 17 Quidel Corp :

* Quidel receives FDA clearance for its Solana Trichomonas assay for diagnosis of trichomoniasis

* Has received clearance from United States Food and Drug Administration to market its Solana Trichomonas assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

