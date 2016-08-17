版本:
BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp says closing four branch offices

Aug 17 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc

* Closing four branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies

* Will close four offices located in Walmart facilities in eastern Wisconsin

* Says will begin to recognize full financial benefit of these efficiency efforts immediately in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

