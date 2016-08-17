版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日

BRIEF-MBAC Fertilizer obtains extension of CCAA stay period

Aug 17 MBAC Fertilizer Corp

* Co, units obtained order from Ontario superior court of justice extending period of court-ordered stay of proceedings against applicants

* Has been operating under protection of CCAA since August 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

