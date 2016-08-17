版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment says Vincent McMahon to continue as chairman and CEO

Aug 17 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* Vincent McMahon informed co that he intends to continue in capacity as chairman and ceo for "the foreseeable future" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bf7coo) Further company coverage:

