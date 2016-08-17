版本:
BRIEF-Nordstrom says board approves quarterly dividend

Aug 17 Nordstrom Inc

* Nordstrom board of directors approves quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

