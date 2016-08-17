版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-ITC Holdings increases qtrly dividend rate by 15 pct

Aug 17 ITC Holdings Corp

* Itc increases quarterly dividend rate by 15 percent

* Board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2155 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐