BRIEF-SolarCity files for 6.50% solar bonds of up to $124 mln

Aug 17 SolarCity Corp

* Files for 6.50% solar bonds of up to $124 million - sec filing

* Says the series 2016/13-18m bonds will be offered from aug 17-aug 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bf91le) Further company coverage:

