BRIEF-ITT Educational says entered standard offer, agreement, escrow instructions for purchase of real estate with New River Development

Aug 17 Itt Educational Services Inc

* On Aug 11 co entered standard offer, agreement,escrow instructions for purchase of real estate with new river development llc

* Says purchase price, less selling costs, of the property will be approximately $6.9 million - Sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

