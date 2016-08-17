版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Autoliv says files for a potential mixed shelf with U.S. SEC; size undisclosed

Aug 17 Autoliv Inc

* Says files for a potential mixed shelf with u.s. sec; size undisclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

