BRIEF-County Bancorp says David Kohlmeyer appointed interim CFO

Aug 17 County Bancorp Inc

* David Kohlmeyer appointed interim CFO of the company and interim chief financial officer of the bank, effective august 12, 2016

* Gary Abramowicz resigned from his positions as chief financial officer - sec filing

* During Kohlmeyer's interim assignment, co will search for permanent CFO and treasurer of co and chief financial officer of the bank