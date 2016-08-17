BRIEF-County Bancorp says David Kohlmeyer appointed interim CFO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 County Bancorp Inc
* David Kohlmeyer appointed interim CFO of the company and interim chief financial officer of the bank, effective august 12, 2016
* Gary Abramowicz resigned from his positions as chief financial officer - sec filing
* During Kohlmeyer's interim assignment, co will search for permanent CFO and treasurer of co and chief financial officer of the bank Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bf8T5r) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
