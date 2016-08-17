版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley says deputy CFO Paul Wirth reports sale of 20,000 shares at $30.2 per share on avg

Aug 17 Morgan Stanley

* Deputy CFO Paul Wirth reports sale of 20,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug 16 at average price of $30.2 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bfakAT) Further company coverage:

