BRIEF-Baker Brosadvisors LP'S Felix Baker reports a passive stake of 14.99 pct in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals

Aug 17 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Baker Brosadvisors LP'S Felix Baker reports a passive stake of 14.99 pct in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - SEC filing

* Baker Bros' Felix Baker's stake of about 11.1 million shares in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals includes 75,000 shares of co's common stock underlying options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

