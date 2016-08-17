BRIEF-Ennis entered into sixth amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Ennis Inc
* Entered into a sixth amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Sixth amendment provides co, units with up to $100 million in revolving credit, as well as a $20 million sublimit for issuance of letters of credit
* Sixth amendment extended the maturity date of the credit facility to August 11, 2020
* Sixth amendment provides co, units with a $15 million sublimit for swingline loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
