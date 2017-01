BRIEF-SWEPCO issues request for proposals for purchase of wind energy assets

Aug 17 American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company (swepco) today announced a RFP for purchase of wind energy assets

* Projects must be interconnected to SPP and located in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas Or Missouri

* Says SWEPCO is seeking bids for projects that can be placed in commercial operation by Dec. 31, 2018