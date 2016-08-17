版本:
BRIEF-California Resources says entered into $1 bln credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA

Aug 17 California Resources Corp

* Says entered into a $1 billion credit agreement (the "new credit agreement") with Goldman Sachs Bank USA

* Says amended its credit agreement, dated as of September 24, 2014

* Amendment provides relief from application of existing financial maintenance covenants until the end of first quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bfjqO0) Further company coverage:

