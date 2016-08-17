版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Stadium Capital reports sale of 38,716 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Aug 17 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Reports sale of 38,716 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp's common stock between Aug 15-17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

