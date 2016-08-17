版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T says working with "several global technology leaders" to align on 5G

Aug 17 AT&T Inc :

* "Is working with several global technology leaders and operators to align on 5G" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

