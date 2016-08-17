BRIEF-Monsanto sees restructuring expense of $1.1-1.2 bln in FY15-18 period

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Monsanto Co :
* Sees restructuring expense of about $1.1 billion-1.2 billion for FY15-FY18 period
* Sees total expected annual savings by FY 2018 of $500 million from its restructuring and cost savings initiatives
* Monsanto sees FY16 Ag productivity gross profit at lower end of $900 million to $1.1 billion range
* Planned 2017 commercial launch in Austrialia for Bollgard 3 Source text: (monsanto.info/2be6W9e) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.