BRIEF-Monsanto sees restructuring expense of $1.1-1.2 bln in FY15-18 period

Aug 17 Monsanto Co :

* Sees restructuring expense of about $1.1 billion-1.2 billion for FY15-FY18 period

* Sees total expected annual savings by FY 2018 of $500 million from its restructuring and cost savings initiatives

* Monsanto sees FY16 Ag productivity gross profit at lower end of $900 million to $1.1 billion range

* Planned 2017 commercial launch in Austrialia for Bollgard 3 Source text: (monsanto.info/2be6W9e) Further company coverage: