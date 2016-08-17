BRIEF-J C Penney Co forecasts 2019 EPS $1.40-$1.55- analyst day

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 J C Penney Company Inc
* JCP leverages advantage of existing infrastructure for buy online, ship to store; 1/3 jcp.com orders picked up this way - analyst day
* Expect 40% of sales from JCP credit card, expect to drive it to 45-50% by 2019
* Forecasts 2019 EPS $1.40-$1.55, gross margin to grow 75-100 basis points
* Value, beauty, special sizes & home are foundation of growth plan to achieve $1.2-$1.7 billion in sales growth over nxt 3 yrs - analyst day
* Executive- "at some point we'd like to be a dividend company, buy back shares ...think we are a couple of yrs away from that " Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
