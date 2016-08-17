BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces ruling related to Remicade

Aug 17 Johnson & Johnson :

* Johnson & Johnson announces ruling related to Remicade in the District of Massachusetts Federal Court hearing

* Janssen is also continuing appeal process in proceedings related to 471 patent before U.S. Patent & Trademark office

* Commercial launch of an infliximab biosimilar prior to outcome of appeals would be considered an at-risk launch

* Reaffirms its sales guidance for operational sales growth for FY 2016 of 3 pct to 4 pct, notwithstanding possibility of a biosimilar launch on or after Oct. 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: