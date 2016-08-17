BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces ruling related to Remicade

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Johnson & Johnson :
* Johnson & Johnson announces ruling related to Remicade in the District of Massachusetts Federal Court hearing
* Janssen is also continuing appeal process in proceedings related to 471 patent before U.S. Patent & Trademark office
* Commercial launch of an infliximab biosimilar prior to outcome of appeals would be considered an at-risk launch
* Reaffirms its sales guidance for operational sales growth for FY 2016 of 3 pct to 4 pct, notwithstanding possibility of a biosimilar launch on or after Oct. 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
