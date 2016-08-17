BRIEF-Stoneridge says entered amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement

Aug 17 Stoneridge Inc

* On August 12, co entered into amendment no. 3 to third amended and restated credit agreement

* Amendment extends of expiration date of agreement by two years from september 12, 2019 to september 12, 2021 - sec filing

* Amendment increases borrowing sub-limit for company's foreign subsidiaries by $30.0 million from $50.0 million to $80.0 million

* Amendment increases basket of permitted loans and investments in foreign subsidiaries by $5.0 million from $25.0 million to $30.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2aZL9zj) Further company coverage: