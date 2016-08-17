BRIEF-Stoneridge says entered amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Stoneridge Inc
* On August 12, co entered into amendment no. 3 to third amended and restated credit agreement
* Amendment extends of expiration date of agreement by two years from september 12, 2019 to september 12, 2021 - sec filing
* Amendment increases borrowing sub-limit for company's foreign subsidiaries by $30.0 million from $50.0 million to $80.0 million
* Amendment increases basket of permitted loans and investments in foreign subsidiaries by $5.0 million from $25.0 million to $30.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2aZL9zj) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
