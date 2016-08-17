BRIEF-Eversource Energy - On Aug 17, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued decision vacating an order of Massachusetts DPU

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Eversource Energy
* On Aug 17, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued decision vacating an order of Massachusetts Department Of Public Utilities
* DPU concluded it was authorized to approve long-term contracts by electric distribution companies for natural gas capacity
* "While the court's decision is certainly a setback, we will re-evaluate our path forward"
* "We've been working with Spectra and National Grid to address this issue" Source - bit.ly/2b05p9Y Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
