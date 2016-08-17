BRIEF-China Natural Resources - On Aug 15, 2016, Li Feilie tendered his resignation as CEO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 China Natural Resources Inc
* On Aug 15, 2016, Li Feilie tendered his resignation as Chairman, CEO, President and Class I director of co
* Board appointed Wong Wah On Edward as co's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President - SEC Filing
* China Natural Resources Inc says Yue Ming Wai Bonaventure to fill the vacancy in board created by Li's resignation, and to serve as Class I director Source - bit.ly/2bBZmqE
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.