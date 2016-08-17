版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 03:35 BJT

BRIEF-China Natural Resources - On Aug 15, 2016, Li Feilie tendered his resignation as CEO

Aug 17 China Natural Resources Inc

* On Aug 15, 2016, Li Feilie tendered his resignation as Chairman, CEO, President and Class I director of co

* Board appointed Wong Wah On Edward as co's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President - SEC Filing

* China Natural Resources Inc says Yue Ming Wai Bonaventure to fill the vacancy in board created by Li's resignation, and to serve as Class I director Source - bit.ly/2bBZmqE

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐