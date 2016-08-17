BRIEF-Slate Office REIT announces multiple acquisitions and $50 million public offering

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Slate Office Reit
* Slate Office REIT announces multiple acquisitions and $50 million public offering
* Deal for $12.25 million
* Intention to purchase a government-tenanted office building located at 365 Hargrave Street in Winnipeg, Manitoba
* Says offering consists of a treasury offering by REIT of 5.2 million units for gross proceeds of $44.0 million
* Also increasing interest in 3 office properties in Newfoundland from 49% to 100%, with additional investment of about $19.8 million
* Will use net proceeds of treasury offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness
* Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis 6 million trust units of reit at a price of $8.45 per unit
* Says acquisitions are immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations on a per unit basis
* Amendment to co-ownership agreement with St. John's Harbour Properties where REIT will increase interest in places from 49% to 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.