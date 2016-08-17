版本:
BRIEF-Surgical Care Affiliates - Acquired majority interest in The Surgery Center of Chevy Chase

Aug 17 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc

* Surgical Care Affiliates has acquired a majority interest in The Surgery Center of Chevy Chase

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

