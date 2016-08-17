BRIEF-Maglan Capital delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Maglan Capital LP:
* Maglan Capital LP says delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board of directors
* Reiterates prior demands that the Fairpoint board establish a share repurchase program
* Reiterates prior demands asking Fairpoint Communications Inc to form a committee to review strategic alternatives
* Maglan Capital Lp, together with its affiliates owns about 7.5 pct of Fairpoint Communications Inc's shares of common stock
* Requests immediate resignation of four board members of fairpoint communications
* Add a new member to fairpoint board selected by Maglan and form a committee to review strategic alternatives
* Intends to call special meeting of shareholders to remove and replace members of board should board fail to respond to its demands
* Demand Dennis J Austin, Michael J Mahoney, David L Treadwell, Wayne L Wilson of Fairpoint's board to "immediately tender resignation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.