BRIEF-Maglan Capital delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board

Aug 17 Maglan Capital LP:

* Maglan Capital LP says delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board of directors

* Reiterates prior demands that the Fairpoint board establish a share repurchase program

* Reiterates prior demands asking Fairpoint Communications Inc to form a committee to review strategic alternatives

* Maglan Capital Lp, together with its affiliates owns about 7.5 pct of Fairpoint Communications Inc's shares of common stock

* Requests immediate resignation of four board members of fairpoint communications

* Add a new member to fairpoint board selected by Maglan and form a committee to review strategic alternatives

* Intends to call special meeting of shareholders to remove and replace members of board should board fail to respond to its demands

* Demand Dennis J Austin, Michael J Mahoney, David L Treadwell, Wayne L Wilson of Fairpoint's board to "immediately tender resignation"