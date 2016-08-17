版本:
BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma reports Phase 2 results from clinical trial of CRLX101 and Avastin combination

Aug 17 Cerulean Pharma Inc

* Cerulean announces results from phase 2 clinical trial of crlx101 and avastin combination in relapsed renal cell carcinoma

* Study demonstrated no statistically significant difference in median pfs, objective response rate for crlx101 combination compared to soc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

