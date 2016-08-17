版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-NetApp names Jean English chief marketing officer

Aug 17 NetApp Inc

* NetApp inc says Jean joins NetApp from IBM, where, most recently, she was global vice president for IBM cloud marketing

* NetApp names Jean English chief marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐