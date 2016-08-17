版本:
BRIEF-Wilhelmina International enters into stock purchase agreement with Lorex Investment

Aug 17 Wilhelmina International Inc

* On August 16, co entered into stock purchase agreement with Lorex Investment AG

* Pursuant to agreement,co purchased from Lorex 400,000 shares of co's common stock at $6.825 per share,total purchase price of $2.7 million

