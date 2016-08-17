版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-SAExploration announces compliance with Nasdaq market value of publicly held shares and minimum bid price listing standards

Aug 17 SAExploration Holdings Inc

* Saexploration holdings inc says compliance with nasdaq market value of publicly held shares and minimum bid price listing standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

