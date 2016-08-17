BRIEF-Cisco says to recognize pre-tax charges of up to $700 mln related to restructuring

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Cisco Systems Inc
* Will recognize pre-tax charges to its GAAP financial results in an amount of up to $700 million related to restructuring
* Sees approximately $325 million to $400 million of charges will be recognized during Q1 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
