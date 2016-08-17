版本:
BRIEF-Cisco says to recognize pre-tax charges of up to $700 mln related to restructuring

Aug 17 Cisco Systems Inc

* Will recognize pre-tax charges to its GAAP financial results in an amount of up to $700 million related to restructuring

* Sees approximately $325 million to $400 million of charges will be recognized during Q1 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

